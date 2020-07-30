Diedre Lemon will serve her last day as the Dodge City Public Library’s executive director after two years on July 31, giving way to her successor Lori Juhlin, who will take over Aug. 17.

Lemon is stepping down so that she can move on and settle family affairs as well as manage a commercial real estate business.

Juhlin was previously serving as a library director in Hawarden, Iowa, before coming across the open executive director position on a job listing.

She also was informed about the position by a director in southeast Kansas.

Juhlin cites wanting to work in a bigger library, an appreciation for Dodge City’s arts community, and that she knows people in the area, as the reason for taking up the position.

"I think the biggest thing I plan to do is listen and see what is good, without making changes right away," Juhlin said. "I really want to learn the community first and find out what they want and how we can serve them, the best way we can."

Juhlin grew up in Nebraska and in 2016 received her master’s degree in library science from the University of Missouri in Columbia.

"It’s been fun," Lemon said. "There’s been a lot of good changes that have happened since I’ve been here, we acquired the Kansas Heritage Center, remodeled the children’s area, and I’m excited to see what happens in the next few years with Lori."

Lemon said it will be up to the Dodge City Public Library Board to appoint an interim director before Juhlin takes over on Aug. 17.