Franklin County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

• 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Crystal June Smith, 26, Independence, was arrested on a Franklin County probation violation warrant.

• noon Tuesday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Tamika Marie Blaylock, 39, Kansas City, was arrested on a Franklin County probable case warrant for theft.

• 1:47 p.m. Thursday, 305 S. Main Street, Ottawa, Andrea N. Fendley, 31, Osage City, was arrested on a Franklin County probable cause warrant for aggravated domestic battery.

Accidents

• 5:47 a.m. Wednesday, 1300 K-68 highway, Daniel Mathias, 54, Lyndon, was driving his Chevrolet Colorado truck when he struck a deer that entered the roadway. Damage over $1,000.

• 5:06 p.m. Thursday, 4152 Interstate 35, Wellsville, David Tipton, 50, Ottawa, was traveling south on Interstate 35 in his Ford Focus when he hydroplaned. Tipton’s vehicle rolled onto its side into the ditch. Damage was estimated over $1,000.

Incidents

• 6:18 p.m. Wednesday, 2200 Ellis Terrace, a juvenile was reported as a runaway by a 55-year-old Ottawa man. The juvenile was entered into NCIC as a runaway juvenile. Report taken.

• 7:19 p.m. Thursday, 3135 Labette Terrace, responded to this location for a fight call. George Gorton and a juvenile male were involved in an altercation.

Thefts

• 1:21 p.m. Monday, 2682 Stafford Road, Ottawa, a 61-year-old Ottawa man reported an unknown subject entered his barn sometime Sunday night and stole various tools and two mobile home doors. Estimated loss $505.

• 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1800 Shawnee Road, Ottawa, Stanley Mcnees, 63, Ottawa reported that he lost his license plate off his trailer.

• 3:38 p.m. Thursday, 1684 Virginia Terrace, Osawatomie, Pamla Houghham, Osawatomie, reported that an unknown subject opened a credit card account in her name in November 2019.

Ottawa Police Department

Arrests

• 5:50 a.m. Monday, 700 S. Cedar St., Adam Quiring, 41, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with stalking, criminal damage to property (domestic), and disorderly conduct after causing a disturbance with a 35-year-old Ottawa woman.

• 10:36 p.m. Tuesday, 500 E. Logan Street. Rufino Garcia-Lopez, Overland Park, was arrested in connection with interference with law enforcement and driving without a license after being contacted on a traffic stop.

• 9:04 p.m. Wednesday, 800 S. Cedar Street, Ottawa, Sean Krueger, 35, Ottawa, was arrested in connection with domestic battery and interference with law enforcement after a disturbance with a known 25-year-old Lawrence woman.

Accidents

• 10:49 a.m. Wednesday, 2500 block of Westwood Circle, Andrew Carey, 31, Ottawa, reported an unknown suspect struck his 2013 Ford and left the area. Case is under investigation

Incidents

• 2:27 p.m. Tuesday, 800 S. Sycamore Street, a 25-year-old Ottawa man, reported animal cruelty. Case is under investigation.

• 5:54 p.m. Thursday, 700 block of S. Lincoln, a 35-year-old Ottawa woman reported a PFA violation by a known 39-year-old Ottawa man. Case is under investigation.

Thefts

• 10:50 a.m. Monday, 2101 S. Princeton Street (Walmart), a 27-year-old Ottawa man reported making false information and theft occurred at the store.

• 5:01 p.m. Monday, 2101 S. Princeton Street (Walmart), a 27-year-old Ottawa man reported a past theft at the store.

• 12:09 p.m. Tuesday, 400 S. Willow Street, a 41-year-old Ottawa woman reported an unknown subject used her personal information.

• 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, 2500 US-59 highway, a 35-year-old Williamsburg man reported a past theft.

• 8:56 a.m. Wednesday, 1000 block of N. Sycamore, Joseph McInnes, 22, Ottawa, reported an unknown suspect entered his vehicle and took items.

Wellsville Police Department

Monday: 700 block of Main St., motorist assist; 200 block of Hunt Ave., theft.

Tuesday: 200 block of Edgewood, assist other agency; W. 4th St., traffic complaint; 4800 block of K-33, assist other agency; 1000 block of Poplar, suspicious vehicle.