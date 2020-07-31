New Life Christian Church welcomes you to join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for traditional worship in song and service, including self serve communion and offering.

Pastor John Frey will continue the sermon series from the book of Hebrews. Sunday's message, "Exploits Performed by Faith," will be taken from Hebrews 11:23-38.

Social distancing will be observed.

Wednesday evening Bible Study will begin again in the Fall.

Next Sunday members and friends are asked to bring school supplies to aid distribution by First Call for Help. Boxes will be present to collect supplies, including pencils, crayons, spiral notebooks, glue sticks, facial tissues, etc. Lists are available at local grocery stores.

Sunday, Aug. 2, a special gathering will take place after our worship service: Dog Days of Summer Picnic - cook outside/eat inside! Meat, table service and drinks will be furnished. The congregation is asked to bring side dishes or desserts. A signup sheet will be available so that preferences can be indicated.

Interim Pastor John Chastain will bring a message, "People of Vision", based on Proverbs 29:18, this Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, at 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. services. Keith Neill’s message at the 9:00 a.m. worship service (W@9) will be "20/20 Vision", based on Proverbs 29:18. We are following the guidelines laid out by the state and local authorities for proper disinfecting and ask everyone to practice social distancing. Face masks are encouraged. The 10:30 service will also be live on KHUT 102.9 FM, and check the website, www.fpchutch.org, for the W@9 sermon. The American Red Cross will hold its blood drive in the gym Monday from noon to 7 p.m., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Grace Episcopal Church continues to live stream our Sunday morning services and other services during the week. Here is a complete list of our weekly services via Facebook Live. Just go to Grace Episcopal Church - Hutchinson, Kansas Each of the services will start streaming a few minutes before the stated time. You do not need a Facebook account to access the live stream.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E. 12th, invites you to join us for worship services Sunday at 8:30 and 11:00 a.m. and for adult Bible study at 9:45 a.m. State and local health guidelines are being followed, including social distancing and wearing face masks.

For our live stream worship service at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, go to our website at www.orlhutch.org and click on the "We LIVE Stream our Service" photo to join the broadcast, or go to our Facebook page and click on the live video. For those without internet access, call 844-868-6860 at the service time for an audio broadcast.

Free curbside pick-up lunches are available for children ages 1-18 at the Our Redeemer Early Learning Center from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays. No registration is required but children must be present in the vehicle to receive a meal. For those in need of groceries, the ORL Food Bank is open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and 3-5 p.m. Thursdays.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in Worship at 9:30 in the Sanctuary. A time of fellowship follows with Sunday School at 10:50. Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "Back In The Stoned Age". Scripture text will be read from John 8:1-11. Communion will be served, and safety precautions will be put in place. School supplies will again be collected for First Call For Help. The office phone number is 620-662-9439.

First Baptist Church, 800 N Main, invites you to join them for Worship in a safe environment in our sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Pastor Rishawn Austin will bring an inspiring message from God's word. We will be having our prayer time/quiet time from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

