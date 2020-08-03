The public health advisory for HorseThief Reservoir in Hodgeman County was lifted over the weekend, and on Monday the lifting of the Buckner Creek advisory was announced.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, the advisories were lifted after laboratory testing samples collected from the swim beach of HorseThief indicated safe levels of naturally occurring bacteria. The naturally occurring bacteria was also indicated for Buckner Creek.

On July 27 it was reported that advisory was put in place at Buckner Creek, upstream of HorseThief Reservoir, because of a suspected animal waste discharge that was being investigated.

According to the KDHE, contact with the water at HorseThief no longer poses a health risk.

The KDHE said the pathogens in the animal waste included E. coli bacteria, which can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, rashes, infections and other symptoms that may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

Advisories in both Gray County and Hodgeman County no longer remain.

For more information and continuous updates on HorseThief Reservoir, visit horsethiefreservoir.com.

