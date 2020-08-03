Dodge City Roundup Rodeo has a grand history for having the best athletes in the game.

This year was pretty special, highlighted by a high-scoring championship round Sunday night. Bull rider Roscoe Jarboe was a highlight reel of his own, tying the arena record with a 93-point ride on Frontier Rodeo’s Magic Poison. For his week in Dodge City, he pocketed $8,173.

But he was just one of nine champions crowned at Roundup Arena on the final night of competition. He was joined by bareback rider Orin Larsen, steer wrestler Dalton Massey, saddle bronc rider Ryder Wright, tie-down roper Ty Harris, barrel racer BryAnna Haluptzok and two team-roping tandems, Nick Sartain/Blaine Vick and Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley.

"This rodeo is awesome, and the horses are awesome," said Wright, the 2017 world champion who is now 22 years old. "I just want to say thanks to this committee and everybody that had a hand in having this rodeo this year. It means a lot to us cowboys who are stuck at home and not being able to rodeo.

"When we’re sitting at home, we’re not getting paid. It’s hard to pay bills when you’re not rodeoing."

He can cover plenty of bills after his run in western Kansas. Wright matched moves with Frontier’s Big News for 92 points, the same score his older brother, Rusty, had on the same horse a year ago to win the prestigious title.

For his efforts, Ryder Wright pocketed $5,616.

But he wasn’t alone in that. A lot of cowboys and cowgirls found big paydays in Dodge City. Roundup Rodeo featured a record purse, paying out $401,285.

"I’ve been coming to this rodeo for a long time, and it’s a really hard rodeo to win," said Larsen, who also posted a 92-point ride to win the bareback riding title. "Frontier brings the A string of horses. It’s tough to win this one, but once you win it, it feels pretty dang good."

Larsen earned the biggest pay in his event after his high-marked ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Uncapped. He added $7,574 to his season earnings and well placed in the top 10 in the world standings.

"Anytime you’ve got a Pickett horse by your name, you know you’ve got something that’s really fun, really bucky and gives you a shot to win," said Larsen, who finished second in the world standings a season ago. "This is really great to add this win."

With the title comes the historic Roundup buckle, a wearable trophy that is sought-after by the best in the game.

"This one’s been on my bucket list," said Wright, who becomes yet another member of his storied bronc riding family to win the Dodge City crown. "You’ve got to win rodeos like this to win that gold buckle, so it’s nice to win the big ones."

Dodge City Roundup RodeoDodge City, Kan.July 29-Aug. 2

All-Around cowboy: Blake Deckard, $3,955 in tie-down roping and steer roping.Bareback riding: First round: 1. Jamie Howlett, 88 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Southern Star, $3,353; 2. Orin Larsen, 87, $2,571; 3. (tie) Chad Rutherford and Nate McFadden, 86, $1,555; 5. (tie) Jesse Pope, Kaycee Feild and Garrett Shadbolt, 85; 8. (tie) Caleb Bennett, Zach Hibler and Spur Lacasse, 84, $112 each; Finals: 1. Orin Larsen, 92 points on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Uncapped, $1,650; 2. (tie) Kaycee Field and Jamie Howlett, 88.5, $1,075 each; 4. (tie) Caleb Bennett and Jesse Pope, 88, $475 each; 6. Garrett Shadbolt, 86, $250. Average: 1. Orin Larsen, 179 points on two rides, $3,353; 2. Jamie Howlett, 176.5, $2,571; 3. Kaycee Field, 173.5, $1,900; 4. Jesse Pope, 173, $1,229; 5. Caleb Bennett, 172, $782; 6. Garrett Shadbolt, 171, $559; 7. Spur Lacasse, 162, $447; 8. (tie) Nate McFadden and Chad Rutherford, 86, $168 each.

Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Dirk Tavenner, 3.6 seconds, $3,307; 2. Luke Branquinho, 3.8, $2,876; 3. (tie) Hunter Cure and Clayton Hass, 3.9, $2,229 each; 5. (tie) Tanner Brunner and Cody Devers, 4.1, $1,366 each; 7. Dalton Massey, 4.2, $719; 8. (tie) Blake Knowles, Tory Johnson and Eli Lord, 4.6, $96 each Second round: 1. (tie) Jacob Talley and Stetson Jorgensen, 3.7 seconds, $3,092; 3. (tie) Will Lummus, Dalton Massey and Kodie Jang, 3.8, $2,013; 6. Jace Melvin, 4.0, $1,150; 7. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Jacob Edler, 4.1, $503 each. Finals: 1. Stetson Jorgenson, 3.9 seconds, $1,639; 2. (tie) Tom Littell and Dalton Massey, 4.0, $1,215 each; 4. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.3, $791; 5. (tie) Blake Mindemann, Jacob Edler and Jace Melvin, 4.6, $264 each. Average: 1. Dalton Massey, 12.0 seconds on three runs, $4,961; 2. Stetson Jorgensen, 12.4, $4,313; 3. Ryan Shuckburgh, 13.6, $3,667; 4. Tom Littell, 13.7, $3,020; 5. Jace Melvin, 13.8, $2,373; 6. Luke Branquinho, 14.0, $1,725; 7. Jacob Edler, 14.1, $1,078; 8. Dakota Eldridge, 14.3, $431.

Team roping: First round: 1. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 5.2 seconds, $3,399 each; 2. Nick Sartain/Blaine Vick, 5.6, $2,956; 3. Casey Hicks/Steve Orth, 5.7, $2,512; 4. (tie) Riley Minor/Brady Minor and Cale Markham/Cody Doescher, 5.8, $1,847 each; 6. Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 5.9, $1,182; 7. (tie) Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley and Britt Smith/Jake Smith, 6.1, $517 each. Second round: 1. Matt Sherwood/Trey Yates, 4.3 seconds, $3,399; 2. J.B. James Jr/Brock Hanson, 4.5, $2,956; 3. Lightning Aguilera/Michael Fortenberry, 5.0, $2,512; 4. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, 5.2, $2,069; 5. Cory Kidd/Clay Futrell, 5.5, $1,626; 6. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 5.7, $1,182; 7. Kai Fuller/Reagan Ward, 5.9, $739; 8. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 6.0, $256. Finals: 1. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 6.0 seconds, $1,515; 2. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 6.1, $1,212; 3. Nick Sartain/Blaine Vick, 6.3, $960; 4. Luke Brown/Patrick Smith, 7.2, $707; 5. Coy Rahlmann/Ryan Von Ahn, 15.4, $455; no other qualified runs. Average: 1. (tie) Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley and Nick Sartain/Blaine Vick, 18.1, $4,766 each; 3. Aaron Tsinigine/Kyle Lockett, 18.8, $3,769; 4. Luke Brown/Patrick Smith, 19.8, $3,104; 5. Coy Rahlmann/Ryan Von Ahn, 24.8, $2,439; 6. Casey Hicks/Steve Orth, 12.3 seconds on two runs, $1,773; 7. (tie) Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Davison and Jake Orman/Brye Crites, 12.6, $776 each.

Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. Zeke Thurston, 85.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Bay Watch, $2,902; 2. (tie) Taos Muncy and Jade Blackwell, 84, $1,935 each; 4. Ryder Wright, 83.5, $1,064; 5. (tie) Brody Cress, Cole Elshere and Chase Brooks, 83, $516 each; 8. (tie) Ross Griffin, Jacobs Crawley, Spencer Wright and Parker Kempfer, 82.5, $73 each. Finals: 1. Ryder Wright, 92 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Big News, $1,650; 2. Cole Elshere, 88.5, $1,250; 3. Chase Brooks, 86, $900; 4. (tie) Parker Kempfer and Taos Muncy, 83, $475 each; 6. (tie) Jake Finlay and Jade Blackwell, 81.5, $125 each. Average: 1. Ryder Wright, 175.5 points on two rides, $2,902; 2. Cole Elshere, 171.5, $2,225; 3. Chase Brooks, 169, $1,644; 4. Taos Muncy, 167, $1,064; 5. (tie) Parker Kempfer and Jade Blackwell, 156.5, $580 each; 7. Zeke Thurston, 164.5, $387; 8. Jacobs Crawley, 163.5, $290.

Tie-down roping: First round: 1. (tie) Riley Pruitt and Shad Mayfield, 8.1 seconds, $3,023 each; 3. Haven Meged, 8.3, $2,390; 4. Reid Zapalac, 8.5, $1,968; 5. (tie) Catfish Brown and Cooper Martin, 8.6, $1,336 each; 7. Reese Riemer, 8.7, $703; 8. (tie) Ike Fontenot and Cade Swor, 8.8, $141 each. Second round: 1. Zack Jongbloed, 7.9 seconds, $3,234; 2. (tie) Kincade Henry and Bo Pickett, 8.0, $2,601; 4. Ty Harris, 8.1, $1,968; 5. (tie) Cody McCartney, L.D. Meier, Ben Robinson and Jax Clegg, 8.3, $914 each. Finals: 1. Shane Hanchey, 8.8 seconds, $1,581; 2. (tie) Blake Deckard and Ike Fontenot, 9.2, $1,172 each; 4. Ty Harris, 9.4, $763; 5. Haven Meged, 9.8, $491; 6. (tie) Glenn Jackson and Ryan Jarrett, 11.4, $136 each. Average: 1. Ty Harris, 26.6 seconds on three runs, $4,851; 2. Ike Fontenot, 27.0, $4,218; 3. Haven Meged, 27.1, $3,585; 4. Shane Hanchey, 27.3, $2,953; 5. Blake Deckard, 27.7, $2,320; 6. Ryan Jarrett, 30.0, $1,687; 7. Glenn Jackson, 30.1, $1,055; 8. Will Howell, 30.9, $422.

Barrel racing: First round: 1. BryAnna Haluptzok, 16.94 seconds, $3,426; 2. Emily Miller, 16.95, $2,937; 3. Jordon Briggs, 16.99, $2,447; 4. Kathy Grimes, 17.10, $2,121; 5. Sarah Rau, 17.12, $1,631; 6. Jessica Routier, 17.13, $1,305; 7. Erin Zoucha, 17.15, $979; 8. (tie) Jennifer Sharp and Nellie Miller, 17.19, $571 each; 10. (tie) Ceri Ward and Paige Jones, 17.21, $163 each. Second round: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 16.63, $3,426; 2. Cheyenne Wimberley, 16.80, $2,937; 3. BryAnna Haluptzok, 16.88, $2,447; 4. Stevi Hillman, 16.96, $2,121; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 16.98, $1,631; 6. Shannon Lillard, 17.00, $1,305; 7. Lois Ferguson, 17.02, $979; 8. Leia Pluemer, 17.06, $563; 9. Cayla Small, 17.07, $489; 10. Sabra O’Quinn, 17.08, $326. Finals: 1. Jordon Briggs, 16.77, $2,538; 2. BryAnna Haluptzok, 17.07, $1,903 ; 3. Sabra O’Quinn, 17.14, $1,269 ; 4. (tie) Jessica Routier and Stevi Hillman, 17.15, $317. Average: 1. BryAnna Haluptzok, 50.89 seconds on three runs, $5,139; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 51.25, $4,405; 3. Jordon Briggs, 51.26, $3,671; 4. Stevi Hillman, 51.53, $3,181; 5. Jessica Routier, 51.55, $2,447; 6. Sabra O’Quinn, 51.61, $1,958; 7. Shannon Lillard, 51.63, $1,468; 8. (tie) Kylie Weast and Cheyenne Wimberley, 51.66, $857 each; 10. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 51.70, $489.

Steer roping: First round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 10.5 seconds, $1,793; 2. Travis Mills, 10.6, $1,484; 3. Rocky Patterson, 11.3, $1,175; 4. Cole Patterson, 11.4, $866; 5. Jarrett Blessing, 12.5, $556; 6. Scott Snedecor, 12.7, $309. Second round: 1. Vin Fisher Jr., 9.7 seconds, $1,793; 2. Kelton McMillen, 10.6, $1,484; 3. Cody Lee, 10.7, $1,175; 4. J.P. Wickett, 11.3, $866; 5. Garrett Hale, 11.6, $556; 6. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Jess Tierney, 11.7, $155 each. Third round: 1. Rocky Patterson, 9.1 seconds, $1,793; 2. Trevor Brazile, 9.6, $1,484; 3. Ty Herd, 10.0, $1,175; 4. Jim Locke, 10.4, $866; 5. Scott Snedecor, 10.8, $556; 6. Cole Patterson, 11.9, $309. Average: 1. Cole Patterson, 38.5 seconds on three head, $2,690; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 39.0, $2,226; 3. Trevor Brazile, 39.1, $1,762; 4. Scott Snedecor, 39.6, $1,298; 5. J.P. Wickett, 40.9, $835; 6. Blake Deckard, 41.2, $464.

Bull riding: First round: 1. Chase Dougherty, 87 points on Frontier Rodeo’s 23+2, $3,184; 2. Foster McGraw, 85.5, $2,441; 3. Chance Ekins, 84.5, $$1,804; 4. (tie) Cole Meloncon and Brady Portenier, 84, $955 each; 6. (tie) Maverick Potter and Dustin Boquet, 83.5, $448 each; 8. Roscoe Jarboe, 83, $318. Finals: 1. Roscoe Jarboe, 93 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Magic Poison, $1,800; 2. Chance Ekins, 87.5, $1,400; 3. Braden Richardson, 72, $ $1,050; 4. Hayden Harris, 56, $750. Average: 1. Roscoe Jarboe, 176 points on two rides, $3,184; 2. Chance Ekins, 172, $2,441; 3. Braden Richardson, 151, $1,804; 4. Hayden Harris, 133.5, $1,167; 5. Chase Dougherty, 87 points on one ride, $743; 6. Foster McGraw, 85.5, $531; 7. (tie) Brady Portenier and Cole Meloncon, 84, $371 each.