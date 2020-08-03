Despite the cancellation of in-person 4-H activities in response to COVID-19, the Harvey County Fair moved forward with activities last weekend.

The abbreviated calendar included a mud volleyball tournament, rodeo, demolition derby and carnival.

The mud volleyball tournament, contested on Saturday, drew five teams. The rodeo drew crowds of between 75% and full capacity. The demolition derby saw just more than 30 cars that competed in three divisions.

A 4-H/FFA Livestock Program Fund has been set up with the help of the Central Kansas Community Foundation and the Harvey County Farm Bureau Association, businesses and individuals will have the opportunity to contribute to a fund to help the youths who participated in the market livestock project this year. Donations can be made until Aug. 7.

At the close of the donation time, funds will be distributed by the Harvey County Farm Bureau Association equally to each 4-H/FFA youths who tagged a market animal for the 2020 fair. Donations can be sent to CKCF, 301 N. Main, Suite 200, Newton, KS 67114.