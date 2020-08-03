Representatives from National Beef Packing Company LLC presented Dodge City Community College with a check for $10,000 on Friday, July 31, to help with the college’s ongoing COVID-19 response efforts.

National Beef Human Resources Director, Onofre "Opie" Astorga, said National Beef is grateful to the college for how it has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"National Beef wants be supportive of DCCC, and this donation is just a token of our appreciation for what they do," Astorga said. "And we look forward to having better partnerships—and more partnerships—with DCCC."

In a release from National Beef, General Manager Kris Ragan said National Beef is grateful for how DCCC has taken care of its employees and their families during the past few months.

"I promise you that our National Beef family is committed to walking hand in hand with you, and other Dodge City community leadership and organizations, in doing all we can to protect the health and safety of our community," Ragan said.

"I’m pleased with the contribution they made to the college for our COVID-19 efforts," said Gary Harshberger, DCCC Board of Trustees Chairman. "We’re doing everything we can to make our students safe and feel comfortable here, and this donation will go a long way in helping us to continue to do that."

DCCC president Harold Nolte said, "National Beef, like DCCC, is committed to serving our community. We are so thankful for their generous donation during these challenging times, and we are excited about the possibility of helping National Beef meet its workforce development needs in the future."