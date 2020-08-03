Southwest Kansas COVID-19 update

Finney County added 21 new positive confirmed COVID-19 cases for an overall total of 1,737 as of 5:20 p.m. on Friday.

Local health officials have determined there is evidence of community spread of the disease. The Finney County Health Department defines community spread as "five or more positive cases where the source is unable to be traced."

Of the Finney County cases, there are four individual currently hospitalized as of Friday afternoon, and there has been a total of 10 deaths. A total of 3,176 cases have tested negative for COVID-19. There are 76 cases pending as of Friday.

Additional information, including preventative measures, can be found at www.finneycounty.org/Coronavirus .

SOUTHWEST KANSAS NUMBERS

Ford County saw 15 new positive confirmed additional cases, moving its total to 2,121 as of Monday. Seward County added eight positive cases to its total of 1,127. Gray County added five cases over the weekend for a total of 69. Grant and Scott Counties each added two cases for totals of 82 and 28, respectively. Kearny County increased by one case for a total of 55; Meade County added one case for 45 total; and Stanton County added one case for a total of 24. Stevens and Wichita Counties each added one case for totals of 44 and four, respectively. Numbers in other counties in southwest Kansas remained constant through Monday.

Here’s a look at the totals of positive confirmed COVID-19 cases, listed by the KDHE, as of 12:30 p.m. on Monday:

Finney - 1,737

Ford - 2,121

Grant - 82

Gray - 69

Greeley - 3

Hamilton - 41

Haskell - 39

Kearny - 55

Lane - 5

Meade - 45

Morton - 9

Scott - 28

Seward - 1,127

Stanton - 24

Stevens - 44

Wichita Co. - 4

The state of Kansas has over 28,800 confirmed positive cases as of Monday.

The Finney County Health Department recommends practicing preventative actions such as social distancing, washing your hands regularly, and wearing a cloth face mask when in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Call Finney County’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Hotline, at (620) 272-3600 , 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, if you have recently traveled to a known infected area, have had exposure to someone who has COVID-19, or are experiencing mild to severe respiratory illness, including fever, chills, headache, sore throat, lower respiratory illness (cough, shortness of breath, or difficulty breathing), loss of taste or smell.