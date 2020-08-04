A $1 million donation recently given to Washburn University’s School of Law has pushed the school’s campaign for its new building close to the finish line.

The large donation, which came from Sunderland Foundation, helped bring the total to about $13.4 million with a goal of $14 million, according to Marshall Meek, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation president.

"We anticipate we will be able to surpass that goal this fall," Meek said.

Kent Sunderland, chairman of Sunderland Foundation, said in a statement the foundation is proud to partner with the law school and help develop a world-class building for law students.

"The Sunderland Foundation is committed to investing in spaces for non-profits to fulfill their missions including higher education institutions," Sunderland said.

Sunderland Foundation also donated $1 million in 2018 to benefit the university’s new indoor athletics facility.

"We are so grateful for the Sunderland Foundation’s continued generosity toward Washburn as it has been vital to the success of the campus," Meek said. "Their dedication to creating spaces for students to receive an exceptional education will have a lasting impact not only on Washburn but on this entire region."

The new law school building, which will be built near S.W. 21st Street and Washburn Avenue, is an estimated $34 million project.

Meek said Washburn plans to contribute about $20 million, and construction is slated to begin in spring 2021.

While many campaigns have been hit hard by COVID-19, the law school’s campaign hasn’t experienced too much of a negative impact, Meek said.

"We are close enough to the finish line now that people are just excited about seeing the project come to completion," Meek said. "We’ve been working with a number of people and we think gifts are going to continue to come in. Things have gone pretty well for the campaign so far in 2020."