People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Igsha Danielle Williams, 28, in connection with aggravated assault, 9:30 p.m. 8/3.

Robert Neal Kirk Jr., 57, in connection with drug possession, 7:55 p.m. 8/3.

Donald James Billings, 35, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging him with aggravated domestic battery and making a criminal threat, 2:56 p.m. 8/3.

Leslie May Gannon, 45, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging her with a drug crime, 11:30 a.m. 8/3.

Teresa Ann Samuel, 51, on an outstanding Shawnee County warrant charging her with theft and identity theft, 2 a.m. 8/3.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

400 blk. S.W. 29th, aggravated assault, 10:10-10:15 a.m. 7/3.

500 blk. S.W. Tyler, theft of vehicle, 2:18-2:20 p.m. 7/2.

500 blk. S.W. Western, forgery, 10-11 a.m. 6/27.

700 blk. S.W. Medford, theft of vehicle, 11 p.m. 7/2-7 a.m. 7/3.

900 blk. N.W. Jackson, aggravated battery, 6:47-6:50 a.m. 7/3.

900 blk. S.W. 2nd, house burglary, theft, 5 p.m. 7/1-10 a.m. 7/2.

900 blk. S.W. 6th, criminal damage to vehicle, 3:55-4:05 a.m. 7/2.

1000 blk. S.W. Webster, vehicle burglary, theft, 7 p.m. 7/1-7:15 a.m. 7/2.

1200 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., forgery, theft by deception, noon 2/9-noon 7/2.

1400 blk. S.W. Boswell, aggravated battery, 11-11:07 a.m. 7/2.

1700 blk. S.W. Lane, house burglary, theft, 8-10:30 a.m. 7/2.

1700 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., theft of vehicle, 6:20-6:22 a.m. 7/3.

1800 blk. S.W. College, theft of vehicle, 9:55 p.m. 7/1.

1900 blk. N.W. Topeka Blvd., forgery, 8 a.m.-11:59 p.m. 6/30.

2200 blk. S.W. 29th Terrace, theft of vehicle, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. 7/2.

2300 blk. S.E. 29th, theft of vehicle, 9 p.m. 6/30-6 a.m. 7/1.

2700 blk. S.E. 10th, aggravated battery, 11:30-11:35 p.m. 7/2.

2700 blk. S.E. Gilmore Court, criminal damage to car, 11:30 p.m. 7/2-12:30 a.m. 7/3.

2800 blk. S.W. Plass, aggravated house burglary, theft, noon-12:20 p.m. 7/3.

S.W. 29th and Oakley, aggravated assault, 5 p.m. 6/28-5:45 p.m. 7/2.

3300 blk. S.W. 27th Court, theft of vehicle, noon 6/30.

3700 blk. S.W. Park South Court, theft of vehicle, 2:25-2:28 a.m. 7/3.

3700 blk. S.W. Topeka Blvd., vehicle burglary, theft, noon 6/26-7 a.m. 7/2.

3900 blk. S.W. 26th, financial card crime, 3-11:59 p.m. 7/1.