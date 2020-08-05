NEWTON–The city of Newton is just the latest in a host of Kansas towns working to adopt a new flag this year and in years just past.

"We received 65 entries from Newtonians of all stripes -- from kids to seniors, amateurs to professional artists," a Facebook post at Newton Flag Project reads. "Thank you for having fun with this and celebrating our community with us!"

All 65 entries for the Newton Flag Project are viewable online and citizens of that town are encouraged to click like or love to vote for a favorite flag design. The people's choice vote closes at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 16, after which the most popular designs will advance to the judging panel. The creator's descriptions for each flag's design symbolism are included with the image.

In southeast Kansas, Pittsburg citizens just completed a city flag design contest last month. Their winning design incorporates a pickax to pay homage to the city's mining history, wheat to represent farming traditions, a Balkans banner representing the community's heritage, and the red and gold colors to reflect the spirit of Pitt State University.

Last year, Topeka adopted this new city flag that features a sunflower and pays tribute to the Sunflower State. The nine petals of the flower represent the nine founders of the city. The star represents where Topeka is geographically and also denotes the city as the capital. The green arrow pointing to the star represents both the statue atop the Kansas statehouse and the state motto, "To the stars through difficulty." This motto speaks to Topeka’s birth through adversity during the Civil War and the community’s significance in the fight for civil rights.

Other city flags and explanations of their meaning may be seen on the Newton Flag Project Facebook site.