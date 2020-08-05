The National Sorghum Foundation awarded scholarships to three students for the 2020-2021 school year, totaling $4,500, with each student receiving $1,500. The winners are Kansas State University students Reed Middleton, Josephine Gianni and Max Harman. Middleton is from Oregon, Gianni is from Indiana and Harman hails from Inman, Kansas.

"The National Sorghum Foundation has been honored to present scholarships to exceptional students with a passion for sorghum since the foundation's inception 20 years ago," National Sorghum Foundation Chairman Larry Lambright said in a release. "The three students chosen to receive scholarships this year were recognized for their strong academics, outstanding leadership and service to their universities and communities."

Max Harman of Inman was awarded the 2020 Darrell Rosenow Memorial Scholarship. Harman is a junior double-majoring in biochemistry and global food systems. Harman served as the 2018-2019 Kansas State FFA President and has plans to pursue a Ph.D. in genetics or molecular biology.

After completing his education, Harman plans to work in the private sector, improving the food system through researching novel gene editing techniques to benefit both producers and end-users.

Harman spoke to Inman High School students in 2019. In high school, he was co-president of the Inman High School Student Council. He is the son of Todd and Janell Harman and grew up on a farm.

Harman’s scholarship is presented in honor of Darrell Rosenow to support the next generation of agricultural pioneers. Rosenow spent over 40 years as a sorghum plant breeder and developed a reputation as a pioneer in hybrid sorghum breeding.