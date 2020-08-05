Like other school districts in the area, the Lansing public schools will be offering in-person and remote instruction options for when students start the new academic year.

Lansing school officials plan to start classes Sept. 9.

For the in-person instruction option, students will attend classes at their schools Monday through Thursday. But on Fridays, they will remain home and receive remote instruction.

Superintendent Dan Wessel said having the remote instruction one day each week for the in-person learners provides the opportunity for all students to be exposed to remote learning. He said this will be beneficial if schools have to close again because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That gives us an opportunity to prepare for that," he said.

In March, Gov. Laura Kelly ordered schools to close across Kansas in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Students completed the spring semester through remote instruction.

Wessel believes there is a possibility schools may have to close again during the upcoming school if conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic worsen.

He said having the one day a week of remote learning also will be beneficial for teachers.

While at schools, students will be required to wear masks. They also will be asked to practice social distancing whenever possible, according to the school reopening plan released by district officials.

Students and school personnel will have their temperatures checked as they enter school buildings each day.

The Lansing district’s reopening plan, which was approved last week by school board members, is called the Re-Open And Ready for Students, or R.O.A.R.S., plan.

Parents who may be reluctant to have their children return to school buildings can opt to have their children receive remote instruction five days a week.

Students signed up for this plan will be required to spend at least six hours per day on learning activities. Parents and students will be required to complete daily learning logs.

Parents are being asked to commit to a particular instruction format for their children for the entire fall semester. However, Lansing school officials warn they may have to implement a different hybrid format if a sufficient number of families do not select the remote instruction option.

Such a hybrid format may be necessary to reduce the number of students in school buildings at one time in order to meet social distancing guidelines.

Based on survey responses, Wessel believes about 60% of Lansing parents want their children to receive in-person instruction and the remaining 40% want only remote instruction.

Parents are being asked to choose which option they want for their children by Monday.

Officials in the Easton school district also are offering on-site instruction and remote learning.

More details about the two options will be made available when teachers return to the school buildings from their summer break and help to further develop the plans, according to a message posted on the Easton district’s website.

Parents of children in the Easton schools are being asked to choose by Friday which option they want.

Classes for the Easton school system are not expected to start until after Labor Day.

Classes for the Fort Leavenworth school district will not start until Sept. 8, according to Superintendent Keith Mispagel.

The Fort Leavenworth public schools also are providing two options for instruction, on-site learning and remote learning.

