The owners of the Dodge City Jimmy John’s, which is located at 1601 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd., are partnering with Dodge City Community College to help provide a welcome back gift to faculty and staff as the college prepares for its first day of fall classes on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

"As we set out to plan our faculty and staff welcome back luncheon, we thought it would be fun to provide gift cards from one of our local restaurants to our nearly 300 employees," Andrea Loll, DCCC director of enrollment management and marketing said. "We wanted a gift that would accommodate our employees’ food allergies and also would give them a safe dining option during COVID-19."

After contacting the local Jimmy John’s owners — Larry and Jillian Janulewicz — about the gift card idea, Loll said they were both immediately enthusiastic.

"Not only were they onboard, they also were very gracious in helping us with some of the financial costs of the gift cards," she said.

"We just like to help out," Larry Janulewicz said. "We’re here to be part of the community, and we’re here to help."

In addition to the gift cards — which will be given out at the luncheon on Monday, Aug. 10 — faculty and staff also will receive free commemorative T-shirts for the college’s 85th anniversary, Loll said.

"I think the gift certificate and T-shirt will make a really nice welcome back gift for all of our employees," Loll said. "And I am thrilled that Jimmy John’s is helping us to make it happen."

DCCC’s ongoing partnership with Jimmy John’s began in September 2019 when the restaurant helped provide lunches for the college’s Senior Day event, Loll said.

"Following the success of Senior Day, Jimmy John’s then helped us provide food for our first Junior Experience event on Feb. 12," Loll said.

The Jimmy John's chain was founded in 1983 by Jimmy John Liautaud, in the college town of Charleston, Ill. As a means of survival, Liautaud began hand delivering tasty sandwiches to students at Eastern Illinois University. From there, he grew the business into what it is today.

"Jimmy John’s in Dodge City continues that legacy by providing tasty sandwiches to DCCC faculty, staff and students—as well as the entire Dodge City community," Loll said. "The working relationship we have with them is another example of why Dodge City Community College continues to say ‘Together We CONQuer!’"