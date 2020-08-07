No court has been set for the man who has been accused of shooting at occupied vehicles on the Centennial Bridge in Leavenworth.

Jason R. Westrem has been charged with nine felony counts including attempted first-degree murder. The charges stem from a May 27 incident on the Centennial Bridge.

A check of a computer system used by Leavenworth County District Court does not indicate any court dates for Westrem.

Westrem, who was hospitalized after the May 27 incident, has not yet been transferred to the custody of the Leavenworth County Jail.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley said officials with the Sheriff’s Office are still working to arrange for the medical care that will be required while Westrem is in the custody of the jail.

Westrem, who is from Houston Lake, Missouri, was injured when he reportedly was struck by a vehicle.

David Royer, who was serving in the Army at the time, has been credited with stopping the May 27 shooting incident by striking the suspect with his pickup truck.

An affidavit prepared by a Leavenworth police detective alleges Westrem fired at least 15 shots from a handgun and at least 23 rounds from an AR-15 style rifle.

One person was wounded by gunfire during the incident, which took place on a bridge that stretches across the Missouri River from north Leavenworth to Platte County, Missouri.

Following the shooting, police found additional loaded magazines in a bag in the trunk of Westrem’s car, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, Westrem is facing two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated endangering a child and four counts of discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

