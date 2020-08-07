Cheney and Marion reservoirs, as well as the Marion County Lake and Ford State Fishing Lake in Ford County, remain under public health advisories for blue-green algae.

All four locations are currently under watches, which are issued jointly by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.

A watch means that toxic blue-green algae have been detected, and a harmful bloom is present or likely to develop.

People are encouraged to avoid areas of algae accumulation and keep pets and livestock away from the water.

Swimming, wading, skiing and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms. While boating and fishing are safe, inhalation of the spray from a boat may affect some individuals. Fish caught in the lake should be cleaned well with potable water and only the fillet portion eaten.