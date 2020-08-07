Gov. Laura Kelly reported Friday that she tested negative for COVID-19, less than 24 hours after House Speaker Ron Ryckman, R-Olathe, announced he had been hospitalized last month due to complications from the virus.

Kelly attended a State Finance Council hearing with Ryckman on July 29, the same day that Ryckman tested negative for the virus after roughly two weeks of self-isolation and a weeklong hospital stay.

In a statement Thursday night, Kelly blasted the speaker’s decision to attend the meeting while not disclosing his recent diagnosis, which came the week of July 13. He also did not wear a mask during the hearing, something the governor called "reckless and dangerous" in a statement.

"As elected officials, we have a unique responsibility to set the right example for the people of Kansas, and to follow the commonsense guidance from medical experts," Kelly said. "While I’m dismayed by his actions, I wish Speaker Ryckman good health and I’m glad he’s on the road to recovery."

But Ryckman maintains he acted on the advice of his doctors and followed Kansas Department of Health and Environment guidelines, which recommend that self-isolation can end 10 days after symptoms first occur or 72 hours after fever subsides, whichever is longer.

That conflicts slightly with recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which state that some infected individuals may need to self-isolate for up to 20 days after their initial infection.

"At some point, we expect you to go back to work," Ryckman said in an interview Thursday evening, adding "there is a lot of confusion about COVID-19 and I understand that and that is why I took my advice from medical professionals."

In a statement of his own released later Thursday evening, Ryckman criticized the governor for engaging in "fear mongering and public shaming."

"The Governor needs to stop playing politics and stop causing confusion about what has been clear guidance from Dr. (Lee) Norman and KDHE," he said.

He was backed by one of his colleagues, House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, R-Wichita, who also attended the SFC hearing.

"Blatantly dishonest and self-serving actions like this are why Kansans have lost faith in Governor Kelly’s ability to lead our state and her approval rating has plummeted nearly 20 points. Governor Kelly owes Speaker (Ryckman) and the people of Kansas an apology," Hawkins said in a tweet Friday morning.