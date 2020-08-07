Little Feet Dance Academy, located inside Tropical Island Tan and Fitness on 1707 Ave. F, is still holding enrollment for the 2020-21 year from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 10. Classes will officially begin on Aug. 31.

Temperature checks will still be required before entering Tropical Island Tan and Fitness, as has been procedure since reopening.

Patrons and students will be required to be 24 hours free of any COVID-19 symptoms.

"Whether it’s a type of cold or not, we’re being extra safe," said Nikki Salem, owner and head instructor of Little Feet Dance Academy.

Hand sanitizer will be available inside the dance studio, especially as an extra precaution for younger students who are taught with more hands-on instruction and in proximity with instructors.

Additionally, Salem said she has someone on staff who will ensure that the studio is disinfected between classes.

Masks are optional.

Students that are registered, but whose parents or legal guardians are not comfortable allowing their child to attend class physically will have the option to participate in class via Facebook Live from a private Facebook group.

"That way, too, if someone is sick, they can just jump right in and watch the instructional portion of class," Salem said.

Those who have not enrolled by Aug. 10 but still want to get their toe-tapping toddlers, tweens, and teens into classes can call Nikki Salem at 620-339-9523 to schedule an appointment.