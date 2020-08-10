City commissioners approved the construction of the 2020 asphalt street projects recently.

According to city officials, the bid for the project was approved for Klotz Sand Co. for $1,945,795.50 and will be funded through the general obligation bonds.

According to city director of engineering Ray Slattery, the engineer estimate for the bid was for $2,100,061.

"Several of the streets in this project were picked by utilizing the 2017 PCI score and consulted with the public works division in looking at what the street maintenance has been over the past couple of years," Slattery said.

PCI is an Army Corps of Engineers score used to summarize a roadway segments overall condition.

Slattery also asked permission to adjust quantities to utilize all the funding budgeted for this project and will effect close to 10.5 miles of the city's asphalt streets.

"With the chip sealing project currently going on," Slattery said, "we will touch an additional 8 miles of asphalt streets which combined will effect 19.4% of our asphalt streets."

A change order will be brought to the commission at a later date for approval of the additional funding that will be available due to the low bid from the engineer's estimate.

The estimated start date from Klotz Sand would be Sept. 29 with more than likely a winter shutdown and a return in the spring.

According to Slattery, the specifications for completion of the projects would be May 24, 2021.

The street project was approved unanimously with a 5-0 vote.

