Jordan Knight scored a career first win by racing to victory lane in Saturday night’s Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Car feature atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval.

While the Wright, Kansas racer set the pace over the entirety of the 15-lapper, Dakota Sproul made it two in a row in the IMCA Modified ranks, Kaleb Roach notched his first DCRP win of the year in IMCA Sport Modified action, Gregg Schell picked off his second IMCA Stock Car win and Tathan Burkhart padded his IMCA Hobby Stock points lead with his second win of the year as well.

Gridding the 15-lap DCRP Sprint Car feature outside the second row, Jordan Knight wasted no time shooting past front row outside starter Kyler Johnson and then battled past brother Tyler Knight to take command.

With Jordan Knight setting the pace, Luke Cranston raced past Tyler Knight for second with a half-dozen circuits remaining and closed to J. Knight’s tailtank when a caution flew to set up a three-lap dash to the checkered flag.

Knight held steady to post his first career Sprint Car win ahead of Cranston with Tyler Knight, Taylor Velasquez and Ray Seemann rounding out the top five.

In the 20-lap IMCA Modified feature event, Hays’ Dakota Sproul held off New Mexico’s Cory Davis after a late caution flag to post his third DCRP win of the season and extended his points lead in the process.

After starting sixth, Sproul spent the early going working towards the front as Kevin Gray set the pace. Sproul made it to second by the fourth lap and then slipped underneath Gray in turns one and two on the sixth round to take command.

With Sproul setting sail, Davis made his way forward from the ninth position to take over second at the midway point.

And when a caution flew with just six laps to go that nixed Sproul’s advantage, Davis was there to mount a charge.

Davis pulled alongside exiting turn four with three laps to go, but Sproul countered and slipped away to secure the victory.

Davis settled for second with Odessa, Texas’ Philip Houston snaring the show position.

Trent Gray rallied from a seventh row starting position to capture fourth with Gray rounding out the top five.

Making his second DCRP appearance of the year, Woodward, Oklahoma’s Kaleb Roach took command at the midway point of the 20-lap IMCA Sport Modified feature and then held off Mike Roach over the closing rounds to score the win.

After Ryan Kirchoff led the way for nine rounds, Kaleb Roach pouned on the tenth circuit with Mike Roach making his way into second three circuits later.

A late caution bunched up the field, but K. Roach was up to the task and held off M. Roach for the win with Brendyn Nordyke, Luke Stallbaumer and Brett Berry rounding out the top five.

Gregg Schell capitalized on a midrace incident between Troy Burkhart and Ondre Rexford to snare his second 20-lap IMCA Stock Car feature win of the year.

Rexford led in the early going with the lead handful of cars battling in tight formation until Burkhart battled into the lead on the top side. Contact between the duo on the 11th lap sent both spinning to bring out the caution.

With Rexford to the tail, Burkhart reassumed the lead albeit briefly with a flattened left front tire.

Schell took quick advantage, battling into the lead in short order and then fending off Chris Oliver and Jeremy Bradley the rest of the way for the win Luke Stallbaumer and Brett Berry rounding out the top five.

In the 20-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature, Tathan Burkhart raced from fifth to take command on the eighth round en route to his second DCRP win of the year.

Burkhart fought off the challenges of Brady Bencken to take the win with Trevor Smith, Devon Ghumm and Duane Wahrman rounding out the top five.

Following Sunday’s round of Little DCRP action for Micros and Karts, the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval is back in action next Saturday, August 15, with the Prelude to IMCA Sport Modified Mayhem along with IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

Dodge City Raceway Park

August 8, 2020 Results:

Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 11k-Tyler Knight, 2. 10-Jordan Knight, 3. 97-Brian Herbert, 4. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 5. 49-Kris Moore, 6. 18-Brandon Sprott (DNS).

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 2. 49x-Luke Cranston, 3. 72-Ray Seemann, 4. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 5. 65-Kohl Ricke.

"A" Main (15 Laps): 1. 10-Jordan Knight, 2. 49x-Luke Cranston, 3. 11k-Tyler Knight, 4. 21x-Taylor Velasquez, 5. 72-Ray Seemann, 6. 97-Brian Herbert, 7. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 8. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 9. 49-Kris Moore, 10. 65-Kohl Ricke, 11. 18-Brandon Sprott (DNS).

IMCA Modifieds:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 08-Dakota Sproul, 2. 57-Joel Lane, 3. 1n-Nick Link, 4. 25-Kale Beavers, 5. 8-Philip Houston, 6. 3c-Casey Jo Gemmill, 7. 94-Jim Graves, 8. 2L-Tracy Link, 9. 27-Grant Florence.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 28-Cory Davis, 2. 88J-Jack Kirchoff, 3. 16-Kevin Gray, 4. 7n-William Nusser, 5. 7s-David Solberg, 6. K98-Danny Keller, 7. D14-Derek Dechant, 8. 22T-Trent Gray, 9. 8r-Jesse Richter.

"A" Main (20 Laps): 1. 08-Dakota Sproul, 2. 28-Cory Davis, 3. 8-Philip Houston, 4. 22T-Trent Gray, 5. 57-Joel Lane, 6. 16-Kevin Gray, 7. 88J-Jack Kirchoff, 8. 25-Kale Beavers, 9. K98-Danny Keller, 10. 3c-Casey Jo Gemmill, 11. 2L-Tracy Link, 12. 7s-David Solberg, 13. 7n-William Nusser, 14. 94-Jim Graves, 15. 27-Grant Florence, 16. 1n-Nick Link, 17. D14-Derek Dechant (DNS), 18. 8r-Jesse Richter (DNS).

IMCA Sport Modifieds:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 9jr-Brendyn Nordyke, 2. 5r-Kaleb Roach, 3. 56m-Mike Appel, 4. 09x-Brett Berry, 5. 27g-Kamren Gruber, 6. 22r-Dan Rogers, 7. 92-Jeff Kaup, 8. 9-Monte Nordyke, 9. 7k-Brandon Wise.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. L26-Luke Stallbaumer, 2. 33r-Mike Roach, 3. 8-Brian May, 4. 44-Mike Lunow, 5. 28k-Ryan Kirchoff, 6. 7-Jarett Lunow, 7. 37-Bart Baker, 8. 17-Ryan Keller, 9. 67-Edwin Elliott.

"A" Main (20 Laps): 1. 5r-Kaleb Roach, 2. 33r-Mike Roach, 3. 9jr-Brendyn Nordyke, 4. L26-Luke Stallbaumer, 5. 09x-Brett Berry, 6. 8-Brian May, 7. 28k-Ryan Kirchoff, 8. 17-Ryan Keller, 9. 7k-Brandon Wise, 10. 27g-Kamren Gruber, 11. 22r-Dan Rogers, 12. 44-Mike Lunow, 13. 9-Monte Nordyke, 14. 92-Jeff Kaup, 15. 67-Edwin Elliott, 16. 7-Jarett Lunow, 17. 56m-Mike Appel, 18. 37-Bart Baker.

IMCA Stock Cars:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 3-Chris Oliver, 2. 92-Jeff Kaup, 3. 25-Jeremy Bradley, 4. 55h-Ron Hartman, 5. 22-Michael Pepper, 6. 131-Mark Cord, 7. 01-Jesse Smith.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 89-Gregg Schell, 2. 25x-Troy Burkhart, 3. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 4. 8J-Leslie Gill, 5. 00-Jody York, 6. 52-Larry Bradley, 7. 76h-Jordan Hockenhull.

"A" Main (20 Laps): 1. 89-Gregg Schell, 2. 3-Chris Oliver, 3. 25-Jeremy Bradley, 4. 55h-Ron Hartman, 5. 92-Jeff Kaup, 6. 8J-Leslie Gill, 7. 00-Jody York, 8. 131-Mark Cord, 9. 52-Larry Bradley, 10. 97x-Ondre Rexford, 11. 22-Michael Pepper 12. 01-Jesse Smith, 13. 76h-Jordan Hockenhull, 14. 25x-Troy Burkhart.

IMCA Hobby Stocks:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 2x-Trevor Smith, 2. 17w-Duane Wahrman, 3. 10c-Cole Pfeifer, 4. 81-Skeets Salazar, 5. 24b-David Berger, 6. 19-Brett Copeland, 7. 5s-Derrick Sprott.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 250-Tathan Burkhart, 2. 711-Brady Bencken, 3. D68-Dion Priddy, 4. 11d-Devon Ghumm, 5. 57-Chad Kelley, 6. 18m-Austin Meis, 7. 17s-Ryan Swinney.

"A" Main (20 Laps): 1. 250-Tathan Burkhart, 2. 711-Brady Bencken, 3. 2x-Trevor Smith, 4. 11d-Devon Ghumm, 5. 17w-Duane Wahrman, 6. D68-Dion Priddy, 7. 57-Chad Kelley, 8. 81-Skeets Salazar, 9. 18m-Austin Meis, 10. 17s-Ryan Swinney, 11. 19-Brett Copeland, 12. 10c-Cole Pfeifer (DNS), 13. 24b-Davis Berger (DNS), 14. 5s-Derrick Sprott (DNS).