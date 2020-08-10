The Reno County Commission on Tuesday will consider opting local school districts out of a state executive order requiring elementary school students to wear masks in school.

Gov. Laura Kelly issued an executive order on July 20 directing public and private schools statewide to require students to wear masks or other face coverings at all times during school, with certain exceptions.

A previous legislative action, however, allows the county to opt out of the executive order and impose less stringent requirements.

Based on questions and comments of school officials during earlier commission meetings, and with the start of school approaching, said county administrator Randy Partington, he decided to have an opt-out resolution drafted for the county commission’s consideration.

"I don’t know that they’re actually going to do it," Partington said, of whether the commission will adopt the resolution. "But based on the past couple of meetings with school superintendents, who’ve been here talking about masks and looking for direction, we wanted to draft a resolution just in case and put it up for discussion."

The proposed resolution drafted by County Counselor Joe O’Sullivan states that the county commission "finds that mask use is a fundamental health practice that can mitigate the spread of COVID-19."

However, it also finds that "implementation of the full scope of the provisions in the Governor’s Executive Order is not necessary to protect the public health and safety within Reno County at this time."

The proposed resolution only opts out children in elementary school, from grades kindergarten through sixth.

Other business

Also on Tuesday’s agenda are a public hearing on proposed budgets for more than a dozen special districts in the county and a discussion about awarding up to $12.6 million in state CARES Act funding to assist local governments and school districts with COVID-19 response.

All but one of the special district budgets, which includes nine rural fire department and five sewer districts, propose a small drop in property tax levies.

"Most went down because (property) valuations went up," Partington said.

The one exception was a proposed 0.003 mill increase in Fire District 9’s bond and interest fund. The district’s general fund levy decreased by 0.017, however, allowing residents in that district also to see an overall decrease in their tax rate.

A committee including Partington and former county administrator Gary Meagher and former Hutchinson city manager John Deardoff has been working on municipal allocations of the CARES Act dollars.

Requests exceeded the $12.6 million authorized, but the group had previously proposed trying to allocate some funding for day care centers, so they went back through and reduced most of the proposed awards to carve out $1 million, Partington said.

"We were still working on it over the weekend and today, but there will be a summary statement and spreadsheet of what entities get what dollar amounts at the meeting, which we’ll recommend to the commission for approval," he said.