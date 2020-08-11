The Leavenworth Police Department has identified a person of interest in an investigation of a July 18 homicide, the police chief said.

No arrests have been made. Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said investigators are awaiting testing results from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

"We sent an awful lot of evidence to the KBI for forensic analysis," Kitchens said.

Police are investigating the death of Sanquan M. Brooks.

Brooks, 30, reportedly died after he was shot while inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of North 13th Terrace.

Police believe Brooks was involved in an altercation and there was an exchange of gunfire.

Police have not released the identity of the person of interest.

Kitchens does not know when the KBI test results will be available.

