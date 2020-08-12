People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Tony Reece Dante Baird, 29, in connection with first-degree murder, aggravated assault, criminal discharge of firearm, 8/11.

Fred Edward Adams Jr., 55, in connection with aggravated battery, 8/11.

Andre Lamar Meredith Sr., 49, in connection with aggravated assault, 8/11.

Azhar Andrell Keith Davis, 19, in connection with burglary, 8/11.

Paul Joseph Gomez, 54, in connection with criminal discharge of firearm, 8/11.

Phil Amos Davis, 67, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/11.