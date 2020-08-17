The United Wireless Arena in Dodge City announced Aug. 17 that country music artist Lee Brice’s 2020 concert has been rescheduled for May 14, 2021.

Brice’s team made the decision out of concern and for the sake of the safety of staff and patrons during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert previously was moved once from the original show date, May 9, 2020, to November 2020, before being moved once again to the 2021 date.

"While we are disappointed that we will be moving the show to 2021, we recognize that the safety and welfare of our patrons, as well as both Lee’s staff and our own, must be our top priority," said Chris Ragland, executive director of United Wireless Arena. "We are optimistic that significant advances will be made in how we deal with this pandemic in the near future and we are looking forward to having Lee Brice here in Dodge City in early 2021."

The show is set to start at 7:30 p.m. on the rescheduled date.

"On the bright side, Jeff Dunham is adamant about wanting to keep his December date," Sandy Myers, United Wireless Arena marketing director and event manager, said in an email.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the United Wireless Arena box office at 620-371-7878 or at www.ticketmaster.com.

Tickets for Lee Brice’s concert are $44 and $60, and tickets purchased before the postponement will still be honored. Floor tickets are standing room only.

Tickets for Jeff Dunham are $55.50.