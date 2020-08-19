A local employee with Outlaw Irrigation in Cimarron recently received an award for maintaining a certification through Reinke Manufacturing.

According to a Reinke Manufacturing news release, Damyan Chesmore received a PLUS Program Longevity Award in recognition of his dedication to maintaining a PLUS Program certification for five years.

"Chesmore has shown great commitment to the Reinke PLUS Program to make sure he is 100% Reinke certified to serve the needs of the growers in their area," Jennifer Craig, technical training and documentation administrator for Reinke, said in the release.

Outlaw Irrigation said Chesmore, who’s been with the company since it began two years ago, is a lead technician for sprinkler work.

Craig called keeping up this level of certification for five years "a big accomplishment."

"Reinke is proud to honor the dedication shown by the individuals who take care of our systems and our customers," Craig said.

The Reinke PLUS Program stands for "Proven Leaders in Unmatched Service," the release said.

It is a service training program that is offered to full-service Reinke dealers. The program includes a series of six courses and a testing process that qualifies employees as a PLUS or Platinum PLUS certified technician, the release said.

To maintain certification, the release said technicians like Chesmore must earn 16 service training credits each year either through online or in-class training.

"Certified Reinke PLUS and Platinum PLUS technicians are trained to deliver the most advanced technical service and support to customers," the release said.

Outlaw Irrigation is a full-service center pivot company with three fully equipped service trucks, per the company’s Facebook page.

According to the release, Reinke Manufacturing, which is headquartered in Deshler, Neb., is "the world’s largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems."

Family-owned since 1954, Reinke develops products designed "to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies," the release said.

The release said Reinke is "a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management."

For more information on Reinke, visit www.reinke.com or call 402-365-7251. To reach Outlaw Irrigation, call 620-255-8308 or visit www.outlawirrigation.com.