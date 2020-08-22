The Leavenworth Police Department has not identified a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred last weekend on Eisenhower Road.

"We have quite a bit to do," Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said.

Police are investigating the Aug. 16 death of Matthew Smith, 34, Basehor.

He reportedly was shot while driving a pickup truck on Eisenhower Road. Three other people were in the truck, but they were not injured.

Police believe the shots were fired from another vehicle. That car was driven from the scene. But police later located a sedan they believed was used in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting was precipitated by a confrontation at a business in Lansing.

Smith’s death came about a month after another shooting death in Leavenworth.

The earlier shooting resulted in the death of Sanquan M. Brooks.

Brooks, 30, reportedly died July 18 after he was shot while inside a vehicle in a parking lot in the 700 block of North 13th Terrace. Police believe Brooks was involved in an altercation in which there was an exchange of gunfire.

Kitchens said police have identified a person of interest in this case, but investigators are awaiting the results of testing from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

