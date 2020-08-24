Jake Bubak emerged from a torrid, race-long three-way battle for the lead to score his second consecutive Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals triumph by topping Saturday night’s 30-lap finale atop the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval.

Bubak led only the final six circuits aboard the Wells-powered Coyote Candle Company No. 74b Maxim after Jason Martin and Zach Blurton both shared time pacing the field in the Fourth Annual event.

Bubak collected $3,970 for the win and earned a total of $5,170 for the three-day weekend.

While Bubak took Sprint Car honors, Brandon Kenny took advantage of Luke Stallbaumer’s misfortune and then edged Mike Roach in a thrilling drag race to the checkered flag to take the $1,500-winner’s share in the 30-lap Seventh Annual IMCA Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel.

After the night’s three Last Chance Heat Races filled positions seven through 16 for the 30-lap DCRP Sprint Car Nationals finale, Jason Martin flexed his muscle by racing from fifth to win the 6-lap Hambelton Racing Pole Dash and the $300 that went with it by making a last-lap pass of Bubak on the high side.

And, after passing 25 cars in Thursday and Friday’s preliminary feature action, Martin made the most of the pole starting position by gunning into the initial lead ahead of Bubak and third-starter Zach Blurton.

The tone was set early on, with the trio of Martin, Bubak and Blurton battling the entire distance.

Blurton began marching forward after a lap seven caution for Monty Ferreira, blasting past Bubak for second on the eighth lap and then surging ahead of Martin for the point on the tenth round.

Bubak made his way past Martin briefly on the 20th lap, but Martin made his way back around Bubak and reclaimed the lead from Blurton on the 23rd circuit.

Bubak was hot on Martin’s heels, following his past Blurton and then making his way into the lead on the 25th lap. Martin kept the heat on, looking for an opening to make a last lap move but had to settle for runner-up honors in the Myers-powered Trucks Plus/Speedway Motors No. 5x EMI.

Blurton settled for the show position in the Myers-powered J&K Trucking No. 11 Maxim with Taylor Velasquez and Jordan Knight rounding out the top five.

Jeremy Huish was sixth with Chase Randall, David Luckie, Luke Cranston and Ray Seemann completing the top ten.

Cranston picked up the $500 Steve Hilker Trucking, Inc., Hard Charger Award, Blurton picked up the $500 Adams Roofing Mid-Way Bonus and Blake Scott was awarded the $250 Adams Roof Tech "Best Appearing Car" Award.

A total of 40 cars took part in the Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP Sprint Car Nationals.

In the Seventh Annual IMCA Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel, Woodward, Oklahoma’s Brandon Kenny edged into the lead racing towards the checkered flag in the 30-lapper to become the sixth different winner of the event.

Following a pair of cautions with one lap in the books, pole starter Luke Stallbaumer slipped away from the field under an extended green flag run as Mike Roach held down second with Jeff Kaup in third.

After starting sixth, Kenny held steady until he began climbing through the pack after ten laps.

Gaining momentum, Kenny made his way past Kaup for third on the 17th lap and then reeled in Roach by the 23rd lap as Stallbaumer cruised out front with nearly a straightaway advantage.

Misfortune struck Stallbaumer at that point as his right rear tire went low and the duo of Roach and Kenny quickly reeled him in and made quick work of the slowing machine on lap 26.

Stallbaumer’s tire finally shredded a lap later, setting up a three-lap dash to the checkered with Roach leading Kenny.

Kenny went to the high side to work on Roach, finally pulling alongside as the white flag flew.

The duo battled side-by-side for the final 3/8-of-a-mile with Kenny getting a strong run off the final corner to flash under the checkered flag with less than a car-length advantage.

Kaup claimed the show position with Mike Lunow racing from tenth to fourth.

Brendyn Nordyke advanced a half-dozen positions to round out the top five with Mike Roach, Troy Bynum, James Lott, Kyle Wiens and Monty Nordyke completing the top ten.

Dodge City Raceway Park returns to action with the Labor Day Weekend Spectacular on Saturday and Sunday, September 5-6, with a full slate of Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks each night.

Dodge City Raceway Park

August 22, 2020 Results:

Fourth Annual Lubbock Wrecker Service DCRP 305 Sprint Car Nationals

Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars vs. United Rebel Sprint Series (URSS):

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 98-J.D. Johnson, 2. 72-Ray Seemann, 3. 49x-Luke Cranston, 4. 17x-Jake Martens, 5. 9-Chase Randall, 6. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 7. 2b-Brett Becker, 8. 9d-Lance Davis, 9. 17s-Chad Salem.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 49-Kris Moore, 2. 65-Kohl Ricke, 3. 45-Monty Ferriera, 4. 29s-Blake Scott, 5. 11k-Tyler Knight, 6. 911-Ty Williams 7. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 8. 56-Chris Douglas, 9. 74v-Howard Van Dyke.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 45d-David Luckie, 2. 116-Vance Wofford, 3. 97-Brian Herbert, 4. 0-Steven Richardson, 5. 33-Koby Walters, 6. 1x-Cody Lampe, 7. 29n-Larry Neighbors, 8. 30-Brandon Hickman.

Hambelton Racing Pole Dash (6 Laps): 1. 5x-Jason Martin [$300], 2. 74b-Jake Bubak [$200], 3. 11-Zach Blurton [$150], 4. Taylor Velasquez [$150], 5. Jeremy Huish [$100], 6. Tyler Knight[$100].

First "B" Main (12 Laps): 1. 911-Ty Williams, 2. 116-Vance Wofford, 3. 29n-Larry Neighbors, 4. 97-Brian Herbert, 5. 49-Kris Moore, 6. 9d-Lance Davis, 7. 17s-Chad Salem, 8. 56-Chris Douglas (DNS).

Second "B" Main (12 Laps): 1. 1x-Cody Lampe, 2. 2b-Brett Becker, 3. 51r-Ross Essenburg, 4. 45x-Kyler Johnson, 5. 65-Kohl Ricke, 6. 30-Brandon Hickman, 7. 74v-Howard Van Dyke, 8. 33-Koby Walters (DNS).

"A" Main (30 Laps): 1. 74b-Jake Bubak (2) [$3,970], 2. 5x-Jason Martin (1) [$2,720], 3. 11-Zach Blurton (3) [$2,410], 4. 21x-Taylor Velasquez (4) [$1,000], 5. 10-Jordan Knight (6) [$800], 6. 88J-Jeremy Huish (5) [$700], 7. 9-Chase Randall (11) [$650], 8. 45d-David Luckie (7) [$600], 9. 49x-Luke Cranston (15) [$550], 10. 72-Ray Seemann (8) [$500], 11. 29s-Blake Scott (9) [$475], 12. 98-J.D. Johnson (16) [$450], 13. 17x-Jake Martens (12) [$425], 14. 116-Vance Wofford (19) [$400], 15. 0-Steven Richardson (10) [$400], 16. 11k-Tyler Knight (14) [$400], 17. 2b-Brett Becker (20) [$400], 18. 51r-Ross Essenburg (22) [$400], 19. 29n-Larry Neighbors (21) [$400], 20. 911-Ty Williams (17) [$400], 21. 45-Monty Ferriera (13) [$400], 22. 1x-Cody Lampe (18) [$400].

Lap Leaders: Jason Martin 1-9, Zach Blurton 10-22, Jason Martin 24-24, Jake Bubak 25-30.

Seventh Annual IMCA Sport Modified Mayhem North vs. South Duel Results

Friday Night:

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 81-Troy Bynum, 2. 81x-James Lott, 3. 18-Kyle Wiens, 4. 9-Monty Nordyke, 5. 22-Micheal Pepper, 6. 64-Jimmy Brozek, 7. 28k-Ryan Kirchoff.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 21b-Brandon Kenny, 2. 33r-Mike Roach, 3. 5r-Kaleb Roach, 4. 37-Bart Baker, 5. 8-Brian May, 6. 10-Alex Wiens, 7. 102-Freddie McCody.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 56m-Mike Appel, 2. 92-Jeff Kaup, 3. 44-Mike Lunow, 4. L26-Luke Stallbaumer, 5. 9jr-Brendyn Nordyek, 6. 27g-Kamren Gruber, 7. 17-Ryan Keller.

Qualifying Event One (15 Laps – Top 3 Lock into Saturday’s 30-lap feature): 1. 81-Troy Bynum, 2. 92-Jeff Kaup, 3. 81x-James Lott, 4. 9jr-Brendyn Nordyke, 5. 56m-Mike Appel, 6. 64-Jimmy Brozek, 7. 8-Brian May, 8. 18-Kyle Wiens, 9. 102-Freddie McCoy, 10. 17-Ryan Keller, 11. 22-Michael Pepper.

Qualifying Event Two (15 Laps – Top 3 Lock into Saturday’s 30-lap feature): 1. 33r-Mike Roach, 2. 21b-Brandon Kenny, 3. L26-Luke Stallbaumer, 4. 44-Mike Lunow, 5. 37-Bart Baker, 6. 5r-Kaleb Roach, 7. 9-Monty Nordyke, 8. 10-Alex Wiens, 9. 27g-Kamren Gruber, 10. 28k-Ryan Kirchoff (DNS).

Saturday Night:

"B" Main One (10 Laps): 1. 102-Freddie McCoy, 2. 18-Kyle Wiens, 3. 9jr-Brendyn Nordyke, 4. 9-Monty Nordyke, 5. 28k-Ryan Kirchoff, 6. 56m-Mike Appel, 7. 17-Ryan Keller, 8. 64-Jimmy Brozek.

"B" Main Two (10 Laps): 1. 5r-Kaleb Roach, 2. 44-Mike Lunow, 3. 37-Bart Baker, 4. 27g-Kamren Gruber, 5. 10-Alex Wiens, 6. 67-Edwin Elliott, 7. 22-Michael Pepper, 8. 67-Edwin Elliott.

"A" Main (30 Laps): 1. 21b-Brandon Kenny (6), 2. 33r-Mike Roach (2), 3. 92-Jeff Kaup (3), 4. 44-Mike Lunow (10), 5. 9jr-Brendyn Nordyke (11), 6. 5r-Mike Roach (8), 7. 81-Troy Bynum (4), 8. 81x-James Lott (5), 9. 18-Kyle Wiens (9), 10. 9-Monty Nordyke (13), 11. 27g-Kamren Gruber (14), 12. 64-Jimmy Brozek (21), 13. 28k-Ryan Kirchoff (15), 14. 17-Ryan Keller (19), 15. 22-Michael Pepper (20), 16. L26-Luke Stallbaumer (1), 17. 10-Alex Wiens (16), 18. 8-Brian May (22), 19. 56m-Mike Appel (17), 20. 102-Freddie McCoy (7), 21. 67-Edwin Elliott (18), 22. 37-Bart Baker (12).