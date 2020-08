Jasiri, a reticulated giraffe calf, licks the moisture off some of the fencing around its exhibit Saturday at Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City. The calf received its name Saturday from his father, Juani, who chose the name through an enrichment device created by the zoo's staff. The naming was part of a giraffe celebration at the zoo ranging from a giraffe silhouette scavenger hunt to signing a large birthday card. Jasiri was born on Aug. 7. [BRAD NADING/GARDEN CITY TELEGRAM]