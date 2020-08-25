The Dodge City Community Concert Association recently announced its fall and winter performances have been postponed to the spring.

According to director Julie Ellis, more campaign information will be sent out as the association prepares for future seasons.

"Our concert season has been impacted by the pandemic, as have so many others," Ellis said. "At this time, we are reviewing our membership campaign for the 2020-2021 season.

"As of now, the spring performances will be provided. I felt like this should be shared with the public so that our members and potential concert attendees know that we are on hiatus as are so many other performing art venues."

The concert association had to postpone its remaining series performances this spring as the COVID-19 pandemic became more widespread across the U.S.

"I do not have any specifics for publication, other than the fact that we will be having a campaign period in the not too distant future," Ellis said.

