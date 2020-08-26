The roller coaster continues at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City after another employee tested positive for COVID-19, mere weeks after it was given an all-clear.

According to Manor of the Plains, a nondirect resident care worker, who last worked on Aug. 14, tested positive for the virus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment was immediately contacted, along with the Ford County Health Department.

"We’re hoping for a safe recovery and are glad no one else was exposed," said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness.

The employee who tested positive hadn't worked since possibly being exposed by a significant other, Manor of the Plains said. Noticing symptoms early, the employee sought out testing and notified Manor of the Plains of the test results.

No further testing is recommended since the employee hasn’t worked in several days and was not infectious when last on duty.

The employee is recuperating at home and will follow KDHE and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in determining when an employee may return to work.

According to Manor of the Plains, an employee may return to work when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of the employee’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared under current guidelines.

"We will continue to follow KDHE, Ford County Health Department, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and CDC guidelines to monitor residents in health care and other employees for any signs or symptoms of respiratory illness and signs of COVID-19," said Lisa Diehl, PMMA communications director.

