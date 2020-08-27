Landry Brewer, a history professor from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, has a new book, "Cold War Kansas," published Monday by Arcadia Publishing and The History Press.

"Cold War Kansas" features eight chapters, with a forward by Mark Parillo, a Kansas State University history professor and author of "Pearl Harbor: The Attack That Launched the Pacific War."

Dodge City is one of the cities talked about in Brewer’s book.

"Cold War Kansas" tells the story of highest-level national strategy and how everyday Kansans lived with threats to their way of life.

Brewer writes that Kansas played a significantly outsized role during the Cold War, during a time when it was believed that civilization hung in the balance and nuclear devastation was imminent.

Forbes Air Force Base in Topeka operated nine Atlas E intercontinental ballistic missile launch sites. Schilling Air Force Base in Salina was the hub for 12 Atlas F ICBMs, and McConnell Air Force Base in Sedgwick County operated 18 Titan II ICBMs.

"Far from being a remote event, the Cold War transformed the lives of Kansans and their institutions from Abilene to Wichita," said reviewer J.L. Anderson, author of "Capitalist Pigs: Pigs, Pork, and Power in America." "Landry Brewer has written a briskly-paced and accessible account of how Kansans lived through this pivotal period at home and at work, on college campuses and military installations, not to mention city halls and courthouses.

"Landry even discusses the role of Lawrence in the filming of ABC's apocalyptic made-for-TV movie ’The Day After’ in 1983. This book is an excellent resource for anyone interested in the experiences of Kansans during the Cold War."

Additional content includes how a K-State engineering professor converted a discarded Union Pacific Railroad water tank into his family’s backyard fallout shelter and how a U.S. president from Kansas faced several nuclear war scares as the Cold War moved into the thermonuclear age.

Brewer is also the author of "Cold War Oklahoma."

He and his wife, Erin, have five children and live in Elk City, Okla.