Former Dodge City Community College basketball player, Ameer Jackson has signed to play professional basketball with the Al-Khor Sports Club based in Qatar and will be leaving Kansas in the middle of September.

This is Jackson’s second time signing with Al-Khor after previously playing for the club during the 2018-2019 season. He was one of three Americans on the team but for the 2020-2021 season will be one of two Americans.

In between seasons and after recovering from a torn ACL the second time, Jackson played Division II basketball for the Tunisian-based Ezzahra Sports club in Africa.

"I’m just ready to get back out there and get out and win and show these other teams out there in the world that I can win," Jackson said.

Highly successful playing for Al-Khor the first time around, Jackson per-game average in 16 games was 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals. He was the top scorer that season.

He was selected as All-Qatar D1 Honorable Mention on www.asia-basket.com.

Jackson said he appreciates Al-Khor’s structure and appreciation as a reason for signing on with them again.

"I feel like I left a lot up there, that year I was up there," he said.

Jackson said that other than missing his family, he is ready to go overseas again and play for Al-Khor.