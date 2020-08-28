During the Dodge City Unified School District 443 Board of Education meeting on Aug. 24, Superintendent of Schools Fred Dierksen was honored as he received the 2020 UCEA Excellence in Education Leadership Award.

Both the Dodge City and Garden City Education Leadership Academy were recognized as an example of collaboration and successful programs, with Garden City USD 457 Superintendent of Schools Steve Karlin being a co-recipient for the award.

The award was presented by Donna Augustine-Shaw and Jerry Johnson, from the College of Education at Kansas State University, on behalf of the Department of Educational Leadership.

School administrators are selected annually to receive this award by individual universities to build goodwill and to recognize the practicing recipient’s significant contributions to the preparation of junior professionals.

Through the leadership of Dierksen and Karlin, the Dodge City and Garden City Leadership Academy are partnered in their second year as cohorts of leadership preparation. The experiences and recommendations of students and district-appointed liaisons have demonstrated that the partnership between these two districts provides opportunities to share, learn and collaborate.

During traditional board business, the BOE approved 7-0 to change the wording to the Operations Plan from "temperatures must be taken before entering the school facility" to "temperatures must be taken, either upon entering the school facility or prior to entering the school facility," to stay consistent with Gov. Laura Kelly’s orders.

The BOE approved 7-0 a proposal by executive director of business and operations Simeon Russell to purchase student laptops from Sterling Computers, in the amount of $2,521,266.18, to be paid from Contingency Funds.

Public information officer Kerri Baker presented to the BOE the information regarding 2020’s Dodge City Alumni Association "Ring of Honor" inductees and ceremony. The 2020-21 inductees are the Class of 1950’s Frank Toalson and the Class of 1990’s Oscar Avila.

The BOE approved 7-0 Dierksen’s proposal resolution to notify the public that all further USD 443 Board of Education meetings, including the second noon-time meetings, will be held at 2112 N. First Ave. for this school year.

The Board of Education will meet again at 6 p.m. Sept. 14.