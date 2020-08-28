Nonprofits and municipal organizations in Kansas that are working on projects aimed at building their communities are invited to apply to the 2020 A Community Thrives program, a $2.3 million initiative of the Gannett Foundation.

The program is sponsored by Dodge City Daily Globe’s parent company, Gannett.

The nationwide crowdfunding and grant program is entering its fourth year of supporting organizations that address social issues including education, housing, arts and culture, wellness and the environment.

"With many Kansans hurting from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including job losses, we know many nonprofit organizations are stretched to the limit. They are dealing not only with an increase in community need but also a reduction in their fundraising abilities," said Tomari Quinn, Kansas state editor. "We believe this fundraising opportunity and grant funding from the Gannett Foundation will help nonprofit organizations in Kansas during this difficult time."

Typically, organizations apply to raise money for a specific community-building project.

Accepted organizations will work to raise funds on their own through a crowdfunding campaign, then may be eligible for 16 major grants to be awarded across the country: three for $100,000, seven for $50,000 and six for $25,000.

Those grants will go toward helping the organizations execute their proposed projects. Separate incentives will be offered to reward top fundraisers.

In addition, A Community Thrives will award over 100 grants nationally that will be targeted specifically toward communities served by Gannett news organizations.

In Kansas, that includes nine daily newspapers and eight weekly papers.

These local grants, which start at $2,500, can be used for general operating expenses. They are chosen by local leaders at Gannett news organizations.

The deadline for organizations to submit applications is Sept. 11. They must apply through the A Community Thrives website: acommunitythrives.mightycause.com.

Organizers said A Community Thrives gives nonprofit groups the opportunity to fundraise on a national platform, while major grants help further accelerate exceptional projects.

"The Gannett Foundation grants will support our readers' top community-building ideas to help address local needs and ensure a vibrant, healthy community. We are committed to work in partnership to help our communities connect, act and thrive," Maribel Perez Wadsworth, Gannett Media president of news and Gannett Foundation vice president, said in a statement.

Since the last Community Thrives initiative, Gannett has expanded the footprint of the USA TODAY Network, joining GateHouse Media to become the largest U.S. media company by print circulation, serving communities in 47 states.

Last year, more than $4.5 million was distributed to nonprofit groups as a result of the program.

Applicants raised more than $2.5 million through their own fundraising efforts, and the Gannett Foundation gave out $2 million in grants.

This year, grants will be awarded based on the proposed projects' viability, sustainability, community need and service to historically disadvantaged groups.