PRETTY PRAIRIE — The Pretty Prairie High School football team maneuvered through a difficult 2019 schedule to a 3-6 record.

The Bulldogs faced 8-Man Division I semifinalist Leoti-Wichita County, 8-Man Division II semifinalist Hutchinson Central Christian, along with a nine-win South Barber team.

Pretty Prairie did pick up wins over Burrton, Fairfield, and then Stafford in the season finale. With nine returning lettermen, the Bulldogs are hoping to continue the momentum into the 2020 season.

The schedule this season appears to be tough again, with a season opener against Central Christian, a Week 3 matchup against Pratt-Skyline (7-2 last year), and a district schedule that features traditionally tough Argonia-Attica.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs is running back/linebacker Kaleb Kruse and offensive/defensive lineman Logan Deter, who were both All-Heart of the Plains and all-district selections.

"Coming off all-league and all-district performances, we look for Kaleb Kruse and Logan Detter to anchor our defense," Pretty Prairie head coach Dennis Detter said.

Of Pretty Prairie’s nine returning lettermen, seven are seniors and two are juniors.

Quarterback Lucas Detter, ends Cody Schuldt and Trenton Rogers, lineman Aaron Brewer, and running back/defensive lineman Adrian Payne will look to provide senior leadership.

Junior safety Landon Weide and junior running back/linebacker Brock Steadman will also be key players for the Bulldogs this season.

"With a group of seven seniors returning that have been starting for three years, we look for our experience to help push us to the playoffs," Coach Detter said.

Pretty Prairie opens the season on Sept. 4 at home against county-rival Central Christian.