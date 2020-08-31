Recently the Kansas Attorney General's office awarded $51,000 in grants to three Dodge City organizations.

Of those organizations were ones providing services for victims of crime.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, the following grants went to CASA – Children Worth Saving, Inc., in the amount of $8,771.

The non-profit organization serves the 16th Judicial District counties of Ford, Clark, Comanche, Gray, Kiowa and Meade.

The local program started in 1989 and is part of a state-wide group that additionally belongs to the National CASA Association.

Kansas programs served 2,124 children with 906 volunteers in 2019.

Volunteers are certified after the completion of 30 hours of training and extensive screening and background checks.

The volunteers are then certified through the Kansas Office of Judicial Administration.

The Crisis Center of Dodge City, Inc. received a $25,000 grant that will provide advocacy, resources, awareness, education and a safe environment for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence their dependents and the community, according to Schmidt.

The Meadowlark Child Advocacy Center, Inc. in Dodge City received two grants totaling $17,209.

The first grant of $11,809 will be to provide essential advocacy services for children referred through law enforcement or the Kansas Department for Children and Families with allegations of abuse and the second grant of $5,400, for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.

"Organizations across Kansas do great work every day to support victims of crime," Schmidt said. "We are proud to support these organizations through the victims services grant programs."

Awards made to the Dodge City organizations were made from funding through the Protection from Abuse Fund, the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect and the Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund.

Schmidt stated the Protection from Abuse Fund is funded by State General Fund appropriations, marriage license fees, county court costs and municipal court assessments while the State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect, is funded through county court costs, municipal court assessments and State General Fund appropriations.

"The Children’s Advocacy Centers Fund is funded though the remittance of applicable fines, penalties and forfeitures from clerks of the district courts," Schmidt said.

The attorney general’s office awarded nearly $2.6 million in grants to local and state crime victim assistance organizations this year. For more information on the grant programs, visit the attorney general’s website at www.ag.ks.gov.

