On Friday, Sept. 11, the annual 9/11 Day of Remembrance Tree Planting Ceremony and Memorial Service will be held in Wright Park near Liberty Garden.

According to city officials, the first tree will be planted at 7:45 a.m. in remembrance of those who died from the first plane crashing into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001.

Tree planting will commence at 8:03 a.m., 8:45 a.m. and 9:10 a.m.

"We want to thank Western Beverage and Fidelity State Bank for sponsoring two of the trees that will be planted," said Keep Dodge City Beautiful coordinator Corey Keller. "The planting of the trees is also in conjunction with the Keep America Beautiful annual National Day of Planting, which begins Sept. 8."

The Day of Remembrance Memorial Service will take place at Liberty Garden on the east side of Hoover Pavilion at 6 p.m.

According to city officials, the service is held to remember those who lost their lives from the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and those servicemen and women who gave their lives and who continue to serve in the fight against terrorism.

"The public is welcome at both events and encouraged to participate in this day of honor and remembrance," said Dodge City Regional Airport manager Kelli Enlow.

The tree planting ceremony will be broadcast on the City of Dodge City Facebook page for anyone unable to attend.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.