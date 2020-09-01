A day after receiving a grant from the Kansas Attorney General, the Crisis Center of Dodge City and Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center received grants from Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration.

The grants were part of $7,801,967 for domestic violence and sexual assault programs and children’s advocacy centers in Kansas the governor issued to organizations statewide.

The Crisis Center of Dodge City is a recipient of two grants. The first is from the 2021 SGF for Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Grant Awards in the amount of $74,979. The second is from the 2021 Federal Family Violence Prevention & Services Act Grant Awards in the amount of $50,608.

The Meadowlark House Child Advocacy Center received a 2021 Children’s Advocacy Centers Grant Award in the amount of $33,796.

"COVID-19 has kept us in our homes more than usual, and for some households, this has worsened the forces of domestic violence and sexual assault," Kelly said in a news release. "We have a responsibility to do all we can to protect vulnerable Kansans, and I am hopeful this grant money will provide support to those who need assistance and assurances of safety the most."

According to Kelly, the SGF Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault funds support the enhancement and expansion of sexual and domestic violence programs.

Funding for the programs is used for support services, outreach and training for community-based programs located in communities across the state.

"These programs provide services 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including emergency safe shelter, crisis helpline calls, crisis intervention, on-going counseling and support, and advocacy to help victims and survivors increase safety for themselves and their families," the governor's office said. "The SGF CAC awards are made to initiate, enhance, or expand children’s advocacy centers.

"The funding supports child-focused, community-oriented programs that coordinate investigation and intervention services for abused children by bringing together professionals and agencies in a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary model."

To help expand services and improve responses across the state, the SGF grant funds also are used to leverage federal funds, including FVPSA funds.

"Without these funds, millions of federal dollars would not be available to help these vulnerable families or to increase safety in Kansas communities," Kelly said.

On Tuesday, The Crisis Center of Dodge City Inc. received a $25,000 grant from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt that will provide advocacy, resources, awareness, education and a safe environment for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence their dependents and the community, according to Schmidt.

The Meadowlark Child Advocacy Center Inc. in Dodge City received two grants totaling $17,209 from the attorney general. The grants will be used toward providing essential advocacy services for children referred through law enforcement or the Kansas Department for Children and Families with allegations of abuse and for operating expenditures for children’s advocacy centers.

