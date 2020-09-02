A second nondirect resident care worker at Manor of the Plains in as many weeks has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Manor of the Plains.

The employee had last worked on Aug. 26, and also passed the pre-shift employee screening, wore personal protective equipment as recommended but called the facility on Aug. 31 for a shift reporting signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The employee obtained a rapid test and the result was positive.

"We’re continuing to be vigilant in our efforts to protect our residents and employees," said Jeanne Gerstenkorn, PMMA’s infection preventionist and vice president for health and wellness.

Contact tracing is underway in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for direct contact within 6 feet of the positive employee for 10 minutes or longer.

So far, 10 employees have been identified.

At this time, the employee that tested positive is recuperating at home.

The positive case will not affect the community’s timeline for reopening pending the results of the employee testing this week, per the Ford County Health Department.

The employee may return to work when at least 72 hours have passed since resolution of the employee’s fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and the employee’s symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared under current guidelines.

