Harvey County Farm Bureau recently teamed up with Farm Bureau Financial Service agents Jason High and Matt Steventon to participate in Kansas Farm Bureau's End Hunger Campaign.

"The Kansas Farm Bureau Ending Hunger in Kansas Campaign was launched over three months ago in an effort to serve our communities during this time of need," said Margaret Goering, president of the Harvey County Farm Bureau board.

For every dollar sent to the Kansas Farm Bureau Foundation, it was matched with 50 cents and returned to the county for distribution to local food pantries. With the donation from the two agents and the Harvey County Farm Bureau Board, Kansas Farm Bureau returned $2,572.

The funds will be divided among Newton's Lord's Pantry and Salvation Army, Hesston Resource Center, Burrton Food Pantry and Neighbors in Need of Halstead.