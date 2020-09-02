JETMORE — The boil water advisory in Jetmore was rescinded by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday.

On Aug. 30, the KDHE announced the advisory due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system.

"Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown," said the KDHE in a news release. "Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order following testing at a certified laboratory."

KDHE tested samples collected from Jetmore and laboratory results stated there was no evidence of bacteriological contamination.

Any and all conditions that placed the system at risk of contamination have been declared resolved by KDHE officials.

For consumer questions, contact the water system or call KDHE at 785-296-5514.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com