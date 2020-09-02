In observance of Labor Day, the City of Dodge City offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, along with public transportation.

The buses will resume normal operating hours on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

For Labor Day weekend, the Convention & Visitors Bureau's Visitor Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday and will begin fall/winter hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday starting on Sept. 8.

Monday sanitation collection will be picked up on Tuesday. Polycarts will need to be placed at the curb by 7 a.m.

The CREW recycling center will be closed but will be open regular hours on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com