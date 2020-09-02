It seems that the season has barely just begun. And for good reason, as Dodge City Raceway Park wasn’t given the go-ahead to go green until June 20.

And now the dirt track racing facility enters its final month of the condensed 2020 racing season.

A big month it is though with three consecutive multiple-day weekends of racing action.

It begins with this weekend’s Labor Day Weekend Spectacular on Saturday and Sunday featuring each of the track’s regular classes of Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars and IMCA Hobby Stocks.

The special non-points event offers up a change in format with group qualifying in each class setting each night’s lineups.

That will be followed up by the newly-scheduled return of the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars "Boot Hill Showdown" on Friday and Saturday, September 11-12.

IMCA Hobby Stocks will join in on the Friday night card with IMCA Stock Cars tagging on to the Saturday night portion.

Then the curtains come down upon 2020 atop both the 3/8-mile DCRP clay oval and the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 19-20.

The DCRP championship season will be concluded with the Eighth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship on Saturday.

Leading the way into the title tilt will be Taylor Velasquez in DCRP Sprint Cars, Dakota Sproul in IMCA Modifieds, Mike Lunow in IMCA Sport Modifieds, Chris Oliver in IMCA Stock Cars and Tathan Burkhart in IMCA Hobby Stocks.

The following day offers up the final round of Micro Sprint and Kart competition on the Little DCRP clay oval with the Adult and Junior Kart classes running special 30-lap features to conclude the second season of racing action on the 1/7-mile oval.

Detailed times and ticket information for each of the remaining events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

A limited number of general admission tickets are available at https://mpv.tickets.com/?agency=WRG_SNG_MPV&orgid=52711&packageId=56977&packageListId=56976#/event/PKG/ticketlist/?view=pricescales&minPrice=70&maxPrice=70&quantity=2&sort=price_desc&ada=false&seatSelection=false&onlyCoupon=true&onlyVoucher=false.