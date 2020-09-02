U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency sent out a reminder on Aug. 28, to farmers and ranchers that the deadline to apply for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is Sept. 11.

The program provides direct relief to producers affected by COVID-19 who face price declines and additional marketing.

"FSA offers several options for farmers and ranchers to apply for CFAP, including a call center where employees can answer your questions and help you get started on your application," said Richard Fordyce, Farm Service Agency administrator. "With only two weeks before the deadline, now is the time to check out the resources on our website and contact the call center or your local office for your last-minute questions."

Over 160 commodities, including certain nonspecialty crops, livestock, dairy, wool, specialty crops, eggs, aquaculture and nursery crops and cut flowers, are eligible for CFAP. Information for all eligible commodities, payment rates and calculations can be found on farmers.gov/cfap.

Customers that want one-on-one support with the CFAP application process can call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee who will be ready to offer general assistance. This first step is recommended for producers before they engage their local USDA Service Center’s FSA county office.

Producers have several options for applying to the CFAP program by the Sept. 11 deadline:

• Using an online portal, accessible at farmers.gov/cfap. This allows producers with secure USDA login credentials, known as eAuthentication, to certify eligible commodities online, allow access to applications they can sign digitally, and submit directly to the local USDA Service Center.

• Producers can complete the application form using the USDA’s CFAP Application Generator and Payment Calculator found at farmers.gov/cfap. This Excel workbook allows customers to input specific information about their operation to determine estimated payments and populate the application form, which can then be printed, then signed, and submitted to their local USDA Service Center.

• Producers can download the AD-3114 application form from farmers.gov/cfap and complete the form before submitting to the local USDA Service Center via mail, electronically, or by hand delivery to an office drop box.

A reminder that some USDA’s office may be open for in-person business by appointment only.

Visit farmers.gov/coronavirus/service-center-status to check the status of a local USDA office.

USDA Service Centers can also work with producers to complete and securely transmit digitally signed applications through two commercially available tools: Box and OneSpan.

Producers interested in digitally signing their applications should notify their local service centers when they call to discuss the CFAP application process. More information about these solutions can be found at farmers.gov/mydocs.

All other eligibility forms, such as those related to adjusted gross income and payment information, are downloadable from farmers.gov/cfap/apply. For existing FSA customers, these documents are likely already on file.