B&B Theatres located inside Dodge City’s Village Square Mall will reopen on Sept. 11, but not without a few changes in procedures and operations.

Changes made when B&B Theatres opens will be:

• Masks are required for both employees and guests, but guests can remove their masks when they are enjoying concession items.

• Staggered showtimes with limited seating and proper social distancing procedures that are said to reduce theater capacity about 60%.

• Alternating serving and point-of-sale stations, with plexiglass barriers between employee and customer.

• Cashless operating for the time being and people are encouraged to buy their tickets online to reduce the time people wait in line at the theater. Alternatives to paper tickets are being explored to use whenever possible.

More information about B&B Theatres’ new CinemaSafe procedures can be found at www.cinemasafe.org/#guidelines.

B&B Theatres will reopen with standard ticket pricing and will continue to offer promotional discounts and opportunities through its free-to-join Backstage Pass Loyalty Program.

Like many businesses, B&B Theatres was completely shut down for an extended period of time and subsequently went without revenue for nearly five months as a halt was placed on just about everything. It furloughed about 98% of its employees.

B&B Theatres continued to pay health insurance for furloughed employees during the shutdown.

"We are grateful for support that we have received throughout this difficult time, and hope that guests will enthusiastically return to cinemas to support us as we regain our footing and push forward into a bright future of theatrical entertainment," said Paul Farnsworth, director of public relations for B&B Theatres. "We cannot wait to get that wonderful hometown theater reopened to the public and we are particularly excited about the new films that we have to offer."

Farnsworth said the theater hopes to offer recently premiered movies "Unhinged," "The New Mutants" and "Tenet" upon reopening.