The Dodge City Police Department is taking applications for its Citizen Police Academy program. The application deadline is Sept. 7.

The class will be taught by police Sgt. Michael Robbins and will take place over the course of 10 sessions every Tuesday from Sept. 15 to Nov. 17 at the DCPD training room. There will be a firearms demonstration session on Saturday that is optional.

Topics covered over the course of 10 weeks include patrol procedures, officer survival, criminal investigations, narcotics, gangs, crime prevention, animal control and numerous other subjects. Additionally, students will have the opportunity to go on ride-alongs with officers.

The Citizen Police Academy is a community-oriented policing program designed to give area residents a realistic view of the police and sheriff department, with an emphasis on class participation and input, and is conducted by the DCPD to accomplish three major criteria:

• To allow citizens to meet the men and women of law enforcement.

• To educate citizens in the "hows" and "whys" of law enforcement.

• To provide officers the opportunity to meet and hear from the citizens they serve.

Applications can be picked up at the police department records window or requested by mail, from 110 W. Spruce St. or downloaded from www.dodgecity.org/193/Citizen-Police-Academy.

To qualify for the class, applicants must be 18 years of age or older with no felony or criminal misdemeanor convictions, the only exception being traffic misdemeanors, after pending acceptance.

A graduation ceremony and dinner will be provided on the last night of the Citizen Police Academy.

For more information and other questions, including mail-in application orders, call 620-225-8126.