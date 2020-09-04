Coming in from Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital in Pontiac, Mich., Dr. Anusha Karra has joined the Western Plains Physician Practices staff and will be offering internal medicine services to patients in Dodge City and the surrounding area.

Karra will join Western Plains Internal Medicine, located at 2300 N. 14th Ave. Suite 104 in Dodge City, alongside her husband, Dr. Ajay Malladi.

"We’re excited to welcome Dr. Karra to the Dodge City community to practice at Western Plains. She has admirable experience in treating a range of internal conditions, and she is an excellent additional to our team," said WPMC CEO Jerry Dooley. "Adult healthcare is in demand in the community, and Dr. Karra’s expertise will be important as Western Plains strives to meet our region’s evolving healthcare needs and make our community healthier.

"She joins us with extensive experience in internal medicine, women’s health, with critical care training and autonomy."

For a referral or to schedule an appointment with Karra, contact Western Plains Internal Medicine at 620-371-7010.

