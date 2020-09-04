Topeka police arrested a Topeka man while recovering a stolen 2001 Ford F-350 pickup truck Thursday morning from outside the Walmart at 1501 S.W. Wanamaker Road, Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said Friday.

Jesse Lee McCormick, 27, was booked into the Jackson County Jail at Holton in connection with felony theft, according to Morse.

He said the pickup had been reported stolen a little after 4 a.m. Thursday from the 400 block of Jackson Avenue in Delia in southwest Jackson County. It was recovered shortly after 9 a.m. the same day.