The Dodge City Area Women’s Chamber of Commerce’s Community Service Committee is accepting funding requests from nonprofit organizations.

The funds come from the proceeds raised from the concession stands at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo.

Requests from organizations must be mailed and submitted with the following requirements:

• The purpose of the organization.

• The organizations intended use of funds donated.

• The specific amount of funds being requested.

• The name of a contact representative from the requesting organization, along with a phone number and organization address.

Requests for additional funds need to be made to the Community Service Committee and mailed to Dodge City Area Women’s Chamber of Commerce Inc., P.O. Box 351, Dodge City, KS 67801, by midnight Oct. 15.

For additional information, contact Jeani Perkins at 620-339-0872, Cherise Tieben at 620-253-2614 or Debbie Eddy at 620-255-1558.