Hutchinson Clinic announced that Michael Green, M.D., has joined the team to oversee the practice’s gastrointestinal department.

Gastroenterology services that were once fulfilled through a local partnership will now be provided completely within the family of local physicians for which Hutchinson Clinic is known, according to the release.

Dr. Green was born and raised in Hutchinson, attended the University of Kansas School of Medicine and completed his Gastroenterology Fellowship at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he also served as chief fellow. With the move to be closer to family, Dr. Green is also among relatives who have worked for the clinic.

"The Hutchinson community shaped me and prepared me for both my personal and professional successes," said Dr. Green of his hometown. "Hutchinson has been a positive light in my life, and I’m excited to now be in a position to contribute to others in the community."

"Dr. Green’s addition to our team means that when a patient needs a GI physician, that need will be met in-house by a provider who is a part of the Hutch Team and has been a part of the Hutch community his entire life," said Mike Heck, CEO of Hutchinson Clinic.

GI is an area of healthcare that is often overlooked even though it effects overall wellbeing more than most realize – with GI complications being one of the leading causes of work absences.

In addition to challenges in accessing services, GI care is also routinely delayed or ignored due to individuals being embarrassed to discuss GI-related symptoms, even with their doctor.

Dr. Green was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease early in medical school and is personally familiar with the various ways GI issues disrupt daily living, and the extent to which access to GI care can change lives.

"I want to help establish a culture in which we are comfortable talking about health and our health struggles so that those struggling with GI symptoms, big or small, will see that they are not alone," said Dr. Green. "If we can do that, people will get help sooner rather than later and that makes a big difference."

Patients needing an annual GI appointment or other check-up can call (620) 669-2500 to schedule an appointment with Dr. Green.